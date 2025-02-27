BNP to sign Teesta water management deal with China, if elected: Moyeen

BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan on Thursday told a senior leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that if his party is elected to power in the next election, it will sign an agreement with China to implement the Teesta River water management project.

"Your (Chinese) Ambassador in Dhaka has recently made a clear proposal to assist us in developing a project for managing the water of our Teesta River," he said during a meeting between a Bangladesh delegation and CPC Deputy Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee Xing Shanping.

Moyeen Khan said the Chinese envoy had sincerely made the offer for the welfare of thousands of people living along the riverbanks.

"On our behalf, I tell you that if the people of Bangladesh elect us to government in the next election, we will be very happy to sign a deal to receive your support in developing a complete Teesta Barrage," he said.