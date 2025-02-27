BNP to sign Teesta water management deal with China, if elected: Moyeen
BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan on Thursday told a senior leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that if his party is elected to power in the next election, it will sign an agreement with China to implement the Teesta River water management project.
"Your (Chinese) Ambassador in Dhaka has recently made a clear proposal to assist us in developing a project for managing the water of our Teesta River," he said during a meeting between a Bangladesh delegation and CPC Deputy Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee Xing Shanping.
Moyeen Khan said the Chinese envoy had sincerely made the offer for the welfare of thousands of people living along the riverbanks.
"On our behalf, I tell you that if the people of Bangladesh elect us to government in the next election, we will be very happy to sign a deal to receive your support in developing a complete Teesta Barrage," he said.
The BNP leader also mentioned that Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, told him he would personally visit the Teesta Barrage area.
The delegation, led by BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, attended the meeting and later joined a bouquet hosted by the CPC leader at a hotel in the province.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the 21-member 'unique' delegation, consisting of leaders from eight political parties, including the BNP, travelled to China for an 11-day visit at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Moyeen Khan said the current government is not taking the Teesta project since it is a transitional administration.
"A stable government will be established through the polls, which will be able to sign the deal and execute the project," the BNP leader told the meeting.
He emphasised that China's assistance in the Teesta project could serve as a concrete example of how it can help Bangladesh modernise its agriculture by improving the irrigation system.
Recalling his childhood, Moyeen Khan said he had read that the Huang He River was once called "China's Sorrow." However, nearly 70 years later, no students in Bangladesh are told that anymore, as China has successfully transformed the river into a modern irrigation and agricultural facility."
He attributed this transformation to China's advancements in technology, engineering, and modern scientific knowledge.
The BNP leader expressed the hope that the Teesta river would similarly be turned into an irrigation facility benefiting farmers in Bangladesh's northern region through the project's implementation.
Moyeen Khan also hoped that China would continue supporting Bangladesh in modernising its agriculture and irrigation systems, alongside its cooperation in infrastructure development.
He highlighted the historical ties between Bangladesh and China, noting that while formal diplomatic relations were established 50 years ago by BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, the bond of trust between the two nations dates back thousands of years.
He mentioned that an increasing number of Bangladeshi students are pursuing higher education in China, particularly in science, technology and modern disciplines, to contribute to national development.
The BNP leader hoped that China would offer more scholarships and enhance student exchange programs to facilitate quality education for Bangladeshi students.
About trade, he said, China can supply high-quality essential items at affordable prices to meet the needs of the Bangladeshi people.
In response, CPC Deputy Secretary Xing Shanping reaffirmed China's strong commitment to its ties with Bangladesh, describing the country as a valued neighbour.
She said bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China have strengthened based on mutual cooperation and respect.
The CPC leader assured that China would continue its assistance for Bangladesh's development and the welfare of its people.
"We want to deepen our bilateral cooperation further in the days to come," she said.
She also expressed China's keen interest in investing in various sectors in Bangladesh, including agriculture, clean energy, education, science and technology, and infrastructure development.
BNP Legal Affairs Secretary Kayser Kamal, General Secretary of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal Shohidul Islam, General Secretary of Jubo Dal Nurul Islam Nayon, General Secretary of Swechchhasebak Dal Razib Ahsan and General Secretary of Chhatra Dal Nasir Uddin, Revolutionary Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Huq, Jatiya Dal Chairman Syed Ehsanul Huda, Executive Coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Abul Hasan Md Shahidul Islam Rubel, National People's Party Chairman AZM Fariduzzaman, Nationalist Democratic Movement Chairman Bobby Hajjaj, General Secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad Muhammad Rashed Khan, Joint Secretary General of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Maulana Ataullah Amin, Moyeen Khan's wife, Advocate Roksana Khondker, Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) researcher Md Nahian Sajjad Khan, and Dhaka University's International Relations department Prof Lailufar Yasmin, among others, the delegation members, participated in the meeting.
Earlier, the Bangladeshi delegation visited Xi'an Jiaotong University in Shaanxi province, where they exchanged views with faculty members and Bangladeshi students studying at the university.
Moyeen Khan described the visit as a wonderful experience, highlighting the university's reputation as a leading institution in China.
"I thank you for accommodating Bangladeshi students and providing them with the opportunity to learn science and technology," he said.
The BNP leader expressed hope that academic collaboration between the two countries would continue to grow in the coming years.