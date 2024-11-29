Even a neutral EC can’t conduct fair election if gov doesn’t help: Badiul Alam

Majumdar made this comment while addressing a shadow-parliament (debate) on the “role of the EC, candidates and citizens for a fair election” arranged by the Debate for Democracy at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC) in the capital city.

He said the government is the most important partner in the elections after the EC.

If the government doesn’t help, it won’t be possible even for a neutral Election Commission to conduct a fair election, he added.