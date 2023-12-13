AL-JaPa negotiation shrouded in uncertainty

Uncertainty has heightened regarding the allocation of constituencies between Awami League and Jatiya Party in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election. The top leadership of the ruling AL has expressed doubts that GM Quader-led Jatiya Party may withdraw from the polls. Awami League has not shown any inclination for discussions on seat-sharing.

The leadership of Jatiya Party is attempting to comprehend the sudden expression of doubt by the high levels of the government. According to several leaders of Jatiya Party, this doubt has been displayed to exert additional pressure on the party, which recently asserted its status as a more independent political entity.

Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina cast doubt on Jatiya Party’s leadership during the informal discussion after the cabinet meeting on Monday. Wishing not to be named, two ministers who attended the meeting told Prothom Alo that the prime minister said Jatiya Party cannot be trusted, and she emphasised the unpredictability of the party’s decisions.

Jatiya Party have kept Raushan Ershad and her son Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (Saad Ershad) away from the polls, and there is no guarantee regarding the Jatiya Party's actions in the upcoming elections.

The doubt from the top leadership of the government and the Awami League sparked analysis and discussion inside the Jatiya Party, as well as in Awami Leagu. Amid such circumstances, both Awami League and Jatiya Party clarified their stance on various issues including elections, doubt and seat-sharing.