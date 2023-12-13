AL-JaPa negotiation shrouded in uncertainty

Uncertainty has heightened regarding the allocation of constituencies between Awami League and Jatiya Party in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election. The top leadership of the ruling AL has expressed doubts that GM Quader-led Jatiya Party may withdraw from the polls. Awami League has not shown any inclination for discussions on seat-sharing.
The leadership of Jatiya Party is attempting to comprehend the sudden expression of doubt by the high levels of the government. According to several leaders of Jatiya Party, this doubt has been displayed to exert additional pressure on the party, which recently asserted its status as a more independent political entity.
Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina cast doubt on Jatiya Party’s leadership during the informal discussion after the cabinet meeting on Monday. Wishing not to be named, two ministers who attended the meeting told Prothom Alo that the prime minister said Jatiya Party cannot be trusted, and she emphasised the unpredictability of the party’s decisions.
Jatiya Party have kept Raushan Ershad and her son Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (Saad Ershad) away from the polls, and there is no guarantee regarding the Jatiya Party's actions in the upcoming elections.
The doubt from the top leadership of the government and the Awami League sparked analysis and discussion inside the Jatiya Party, as well as in Awami Leagu. Amid such circumstances, both Awami League and Jatiya Party clarified their stance on various issues including elections, doubt and seat-sharing.
Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque said his party will be staying in the polls. Replying to a query on the remarks of prime minister, he told the journalists at the party's Banani office, “We have joined the polls to contest it, not to quit it. If someone does not believe it that’s their headache. We don’t pay attention to the question of belief and disbelief.”
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader spoke to the journalists twice on Tuesday and made separate different remarks over Jatiya Party.
Replying to a query, Obaidul Quader, at a briefing at the party’s Dhanmondi office said, “We have continued discussions with Jatiya Party. I myself talked to Jatiya Party leaders today, Tuesday. I talked to the Jatiya Party general secretary, and our discussions continue.”
In the meantime, Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad held a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Tuesday afternoon.
Following the meeting, Obaidul Quader expressed concerns over whether Jatiya Party will stay in the race while replying to queries from journalists at a programme at the office of Awami League’s Dhaka district unit in Tajgaon on Tuesday afternoon.
He said, “Many of our party members are concerned, people of the country are also concerned about the matter. Boycott and walkout exist in democratic elections everywhere. I cannot say right now what would happen, and perhaps it may happen.”
Despite these conflicting statements, leaders from both Awami League and Jatiya Party continue to maintain communication. A meeting was reported between the leaders of the two parties, led by Obaidul Quader and Mujibul Haque Chunnu.
