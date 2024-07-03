Rizvi calls teachers' movement ‘justified’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has described the ongoing movement of public university teachers demanding the withdrawal of the new universal pension scheme 'prottoy' as justified and slammed the government for taking up such an anti-people policy.

“We consider this a justified movement… as per the provisions of the 'Prottoy' scheme, teachers will fund their pension from their own salary while the government will contribute half... This is a kind of mockery,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday.

He alleged that the Awami League government appears excessively antagonistic towards teachers and the education sector of the country, which is adversely affecting the quality of education.