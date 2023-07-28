Opposition programmes to be Dhaka-centric

BNP is finally holding its grand rally at Naya Paltan of the capital on Friday. BNP feels that the two days of tensions regarding permission for the rally venue, arrest of many of its leaders, raids on houses and hotels, have made this rally in the final stages of the ‘one-point’ movement a matter of its ‘image’.

According to the responsible sources of BNP, the announcement of a turning-point programme of the one-point movement to oust the government will be made at this grand rally. Although there are many speculations regarding the programme, it is not known specifically what this will be. Concerned persons said that a series of programmes will be announced. But from now on all programmes will be mainly Dhaka-centric. At this stage, there is little likelihood of holding new programmes outside Dhaka.