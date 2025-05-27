Forgive us for any behaviour or performance that hurt you: Jamaat ameer

Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman has sought apology from everyone who may have been harmed due to the party or any of its activists anywhere in the country.

“We, as a party, do not claim we are above all mistakes. We seek unconditional apology to everyone whoever has been harmed because of the party or any of its activists anywhere. Please, forgive us. Please forgive us even if you are hurt because of our conduct and any performance,” he said.

The Jamaat ameer was addressing an emergency media conference in the capital’s Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) around 12:00 pm on Tuesday.