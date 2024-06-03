BNP closely connected with Jamaat, communal forces: Quader
Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP is closely connected with communal evil forces, including Jamaat.
“The statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over anti-liberation forces and fanatic organization Jamaat has proved that BNP is closely connected with Jamaat and other communal forces,” he said in a statement sent to media here.
Quader said the statement of Mirza Fakhrul over Jamaat is clearly contradictory and illogical. The politics of Jamaat is contradictory to the main spirit of Bangladesh, the ideology of the Liberation War and values of independence, he said, adding that their politics has been proved as anti-state.
He said a patriot never recognize the politics, which is against the country’s constitution and its spirit. The people (Jamaat), whose politics hit the root of the country’s spirit, their tricks can never be scientific and rational, he continued.
“The statement of Fakhrul has exposed his real face, which was disguised in a camouflage of progressiveness. His statement is also an exposure of his ill motive to provoke terrorist activities of ultra -communal evil forces,” he said.
Quader said BNP has relation with communal evil forces historically, as military dictator Ziaur Rahman had created a scope for BNP and other anti-liberation forces to do politics in Bangladesh.
BNP leaders, including Fakhrul, have liability towards communal evil forces, so they patronize fanatic groups, he said.
On the other hand, Awami League is doing politics with the spirit of great Liberation War and its ideology.