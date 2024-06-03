BNP closely connected with Jamaat, communal forces: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP is closely connected with communal evil forces, including Jamaat.

“The statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over anti-liberation forces and fanatic organization Jamaat has proved that BNP is closely connected with Jamaat and other communal forces,” he said in a statement sent to media here.

Quader said the statement of Mirza Fakhrul over Jamaat is clearly contradictory and illogical. The politics of Jamaat is contradictory to the main spirit of Bangladesh, the ideology of the Liberation War and values of independence, he said, adding that their politics has been proved as anti-state.