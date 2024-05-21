US slaps sanctions on Aziz due to corruption: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir has said that the US has slapped sanctions on former chief of army staff General (rtd) Aziz Ahmed due to his corruption.

The BNP secretary general made the remark at a discussion organised by the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium to mark the seventh death anniversary of the party’s founding president, Shafiul Alam Pradhan.

The US made the announcement of imposing sanctions on Aziz Ahmed and his family from entering the country in a statement published on the website of the US State Department on Monday local time.

The US State Department cited corruption as the reason behind imposing the sanction on him.