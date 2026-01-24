Talks of a deal with India are baseless, just Jamaat's propaganda: BNP
BNP has termed the statement by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Naib-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher about a deal with India, as ‘political propaganda’. The party said there is no evidence to support any allegation of a deal between BNP and India. It is a baseless attempt to spread deliberate confusion.
These remarks were made by Mahdi Amin, spokesperson of BNP’s election steering committee and adviser to the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, in response to journalists’ questions at a press briefing held today, Saturday, at BNP’s election office in Gulshan of the capital.
In response to a question from journalists, Mahdi Amin said that a senior Jamaat leader, who claimed that BNP had a deal with India, has been unable, and will be unable, to provide any evidence in support of that claim.
He said, “The information that is being claimed to have appeared in the media has no minimum basis or truth. Therefore, we consider it a tactic to create political controversy or propaganda.” He added that if false information is generating confusion, it may also be due to the ignorance of the leader involved. However, BNP’s position is clear, any claim of a deal between BNP and India is completely baseless.
Last Thursday morning, at an election rally in Chufua area of Kalikapur union in Chauddagram upazila, Cumilla, Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said that a report had appeared in India’s Anandabazar newspaper, claiming that the leader of a rival party had made a deal with India on three conditions. The rival party did not deny the report. Mahdi Amin was referring to these remarks.
Mahdi Amin further said that the aspiration for a people’s uprising means establishing positive politics. There is no place there for propaganda, political tactics, or misgovernance. He added, “BNP’s politics is inherently pro-Bangladesh. Under the leadership of our leader Tarique Rahman, BNP’s politics is founded on putting Bangladesh’s interests, sovereignty, and the empowerment of its people first.”
Referring to the party’s past positions, Mahdi Amin said that BNP has continuously mobilised along the Teesta and Padma rivers to demand a fair share of water. BNP was also the first to protest after incidents of killings along the border. According to him, standing against hegemony under the leadership of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman and the national leader Khaleda Zia is the political tradition of BNP.
Election hotline launched
At the press briefing, Mahdi Amin announced that BNP has launched an Election Hotline to strengthen direct communication with citizens and provide election-related information. The hotline number is 16543, and the WhatsApp hotline number is 01806977577.
He said that BNP’s goal is to ensure a transparent, credible, and citizen-friendly election by involving citizens from both cities and villages across the country. He also mentioned that many people have contacted the hotline and received assistance on various issues.
Caution on family and farmer cards
Regarding family cards and farmer cards, Mahdi Amin said that a fraudulent network is trying to collect money in some areas under the pretext of issuing these cards. He made it clear that if BNP comes to power, these cards will be distributed completely free of cost and through government initiative to the genuine beneficiaries. He said, “If anyone demands money in the name of these cards, it is completely undesirable and unacceptable.” He urged citizens to inform BNP of any such incidents and, if necessary, seek the assistance of law enforcement agencies.