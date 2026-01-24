Talks of a deal with India are baseless, just Jamaat's propaganda: BNP

He said, “The information that is being claimed to have appeared in the media has no minimum basis or truth. Therefore, we consider it a tactic to create political controversy or propaganda.” He added that if false information is generating confusion, it may also be due to the ignorance of the leader involved. However, BNP’s position is clear, any claim of a deal between BNP and India is completely baseless.

Last Thursday morning, at an election rally in Chufua area of Kalikapur union in Chauddagram upazila, Cumilla, Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said that a report had appeared in India’s Anandabazar newspaper, claiming that the leader of a rival party had made a deal with India on three conditions. The rival party did not deny the report. Mahdi Amin was referring to these remarks.

Mahdi Amin further said that the aspiration for a people’s uprising means establishing positive politics. There is no place there for propaganda, political tactics, or misgovernance. He added, “BNP’s politics is inherently pro-Bangladesh. Under the leadership of our leader Tarique Rahman, BNP’s politics is founded on putting Bangladesh’s interests, sovereignty, and the empowerment of its people first.”