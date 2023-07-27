DMP’s detention spree: Hundred of BNP leaders, activists held in Dhaka

A DMP source told Prothom Alo that the law enforcement detained 411 people, including accused and wanted in different cases, on Wednesday night.

Of the detained, 366 are political arrests, police said.

Earlier in the day, police sent 75 BNP leaders and activists, detained on Tuesday night, to jail through court.

BNP alleged police are arresting hundreds of their leaders and activists who have come to Dhaka to join the party’s grand rally called to press home its one-point demand of resignation of the government and make a way for the constitution of caretaker government that would oversee the upcoming parliamentary election.

