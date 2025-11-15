BNP will prioritise ending 'India's hegemony': Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that if his party comes to power with the people’s mandate, it will place special priority to the issues of Farakka and the Teesta.

He said fair water sharing and border killings will receive greater emphasis, and the party will give stronger priority to stopping what he described as ‘India’s hegemony’ over Bangladesh.

The BNP secretary general made the remarks while speaking to newspersons following a visit to the rubber dam built over the Mahananda River in Chapainawabganj.