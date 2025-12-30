Angry NCP women leaders pull out of elections, 2 resign

At least six female leaders of National Citizen Party (NCP) have publicly expressed angry reactions over the party’s electoral understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Among them, two have resigned from the party. One has submitted nomination papers to contest the election as an independent candidate. Others, despite earlier preparations to contest the election, have stepped back from that position.

On 10 December, NCP published a list of 125 candidates. Two female leaders included in that list have announced their withdrawal from the election. One leader has declared herself inactive in the party, while another has sharply criticised the party’s decision.