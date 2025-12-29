NCP, Jamaat reach election understanding, seat sharing not finalised

On Sunday afternoon, an emergency press briefing was organised at the National Press Club in Dhaka under the banner of eight parties. Although LDP Chairman Oli Ahmed was present at the press conference, he did not make any statement. The NCP was unable to attend due to its own meetings. However, later that night the NCP announced at a press conference that it had reached an electoral understanding with the Jamaat-led eight-party alliance.

At the press conference, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said that at a time when Bangladesh is at a critical juncture, eight parties have been working together with the commitment to move the country forward and to build a corruption-free, just Bangladesh. Two more parties have now joined this effort, LDP and NCP.

Stating that ten parties have united in a strong electoral alliance, Shafiqur Rahman said the parties have determined candidates for all 300 constituencies across the country through mutual consultations. Two parties are at the very final stage, he added. Many other parties had expressed interest in joining the seat-sharing arrangement, but at this moment it has become difficult to include them in the process. Despite their interest, they cannot be accommodated, for which he expressed regret to those parties’ leaders.

Jamaat’s Ameer said that the seat-sharing arrangement is almost final, adding that the few outstanding issues can be resolved through discussions immediately after the submission of nomination papers. There will be no problem in this regard, he said, noting that the parties are confident about reaching solutions through dialogue.