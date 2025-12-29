NCP, Jamaat reach election understanding, seat sharing not finalised
An electoral understanding has been reached between National Citizen Party (NCP) and eight other parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by retired Colonel Oli Ahmed, has also joined this arrangement. However, details of which of the ten parties will contest which constituencies has not yet been announced. The parties will continue discussions on seat-sharing and conduct fresh surveys in some constituencies.
Speaking to senior leaders of several parties, it was learnt that agreements have been reached on more than 80 per cent of the seats. Negotiations have stalled over the remaining constituencies because candidates from more than one party have expressed interest in contesting them, with each party considering its own candidate to be the most suitable. As a result, a final decision has not yet been possible. These discussions may even continue until the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers.
However, if all parties show a willingness to relent seats in light of political realities, the matter could be finalised in the first week of January.
Political sources say that the parties will conduct fresh surveys to finalise a single candidate each in at least 52 constituencies where there are multiple contenders.
Over the next few days, the candidates’ activities, qualifications and popularity will be closely observed, after which candidates will be finalised for those seats. However, the sources also said that, beyond these, there is a degree of unease among the parties over seat-sharing in some other constituencies.
Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque told Prothom Alo that some understanding has been reached through discussions, but all grievances have not been resolved. More work is needed, he said, adding that it cannot be called final until agreements are reached on the remaining seats. He also warned that there is a possibility that consensus may ultimately not be reached in a few constituencies, and that in many seats there may be no agreement at all.
Talks continue till late night
Political sources said that, in order to finalise seat-sharing, meetings between Jamaat and other parties were held at various party offices from Saturday morning. After Saturday evening, a of all concerned parties began at Jamaat’s central office in Maghbazar in the capital, which continued until midnight. On Sunday morning, senior leaders of eight parties again sat for talks at Jamaat’s office. However, it has still not been possible to finalise agreements for all 300 seats.
Asked about the matter, Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s Joint Secretary General Sheikh Fazle Bari Masud told Prothom Alo that from the outset the understanding was that the most popular candidate in each constituency would be nominated. “But that has not happened,” he said.
Fazle Bari Masud said that fresh surveys will be conducted in constituencies where candidates have not yet been finalised. He added that parties had already carried out internal surveys to select candidates, but in constituencies where disputes remain, new surveys will be conducted. Only after that will the seat-sharing arrangements be finalised.
He also said that Islami Andolan will submit nomination papers in all 300 constituencies, and that after the seat-sharing arrangements are settled, nomination papers in the remaining seats will be withdrawn.
Meanwhile, LDP Chairman retired Colonel Oli Ahmed said that final discussions on seat-sharing have taken place. Speaking to Prothom Alo last night, he said that they have already indicated how many seats they will relinquish.
Sources further said that, in addition to the ten parties, the AB Party is also involved in the seat-sharing talks. Jamaat held a meeting with the party on Sunday afternoon, though how far discussions have progressed remains unclear.
Jamaat’s Publicity and Media Department chief Ehsanul Mahbub Jubayer told Prothom Alo that it will take some more time to finalise the seat-sharing arrangements. In some constituencies, he said, consensus may only be reached as late as the final deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers.
The 13th parliamentary election and a referendum will be held on 12 February. Today is the last day for submitting nomination papers, while the deadline for withdrawing candidacy is 20 January.
Press briefing
On Sunday afternoon, an emergency press briefing was organised at the National Press Club in Dhaka under the banner of eight parties. Although LDP Chairman Oli Ahmed was present at the press conference, he did not make any statement. The NCP was unable to attend due to its own meetings. However, later that night the NCP announced at a press conference that it had reached an electoral understanding with the Jamaat-led eight-party alliance.
At the press conference, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said that at a time when Bangladesh is at a critical juncture, eight parties have been working together with the commitment to move the country forward and to build a corruption-free, just Bangladesh. Two more parties have now joined this effort, LDP and NCP.
Stating that ten parties have united in a strong electoral alliance, Shafiqur Rahman said the parties have determined candidates for all 300 constituencies across the country through mutual consultations. Two parties are at the very final stage, he added. Many other parties had expressed interest in joining the seat-sharing arrangement, but at this moment it has become difficult to include them in the process. Despite their interest, they cannot be accommodated, for which he expressed regret to those parties’ leaders.
Jamaat’s Ameer said that the seat-sharing arrangement is almost final, adding that the few outstanding issues can be resolved through discussions immediately after the submission of nomination papers. There will be no problem in this regard, he said, noting that the parties are confident about reaching solutions through dialogue.
Shafiqur Rahman said that the ten parties want the election to be held on 12 February next year, in line with the Election Commission’s announcement. However, he added, a level playing field has not yet been created for all parties. Any attempt to deprive people of their right to vote in the upcoming election will not be tolerated.
The press conference was moderated by Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Mamunul Haque. Others present included Islami Andolan Bangladesh presidium member Ashraf Ali Akon, Khelafat Majlis Secretary General Ahmad Abdul Qader, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan Nayeb-e-Ameer Mujibur Rahman Hamidi, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) spokesperson Rashed Pradhan, and Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad, among others.
Asked about the press conference, Khelafat Majlis Secretary General Ahmad Abdul Qader told Prothom Alo last night that the message of the event was that the parties will contest the election together. However, he said, the seat-sharing arrangement has not yet been finalised and further discussions are needed.