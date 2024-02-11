BNP rolls out fresh programmes

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has rolled out a fresh six-day mass campaign throughout the country protesting at price hike of essential commodities and killing of Bangladeshi citizens along the border with India and Myanmar.

BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a press briefing at the party’s central office at Naya Paltan today, Sunday.

BNP will hold mass campaign and distribute leaflets in every city including Dhaka on 13-14 February. The party will also arrange special prayer in every mosque after Jumma prayer commemorating the Bangladeshis killed along India and Myanmar borders.