Nation does not expect such immature remarks from Nahid Islam: Jamaat-e-Islami

Jamaat-e-Islami has protested against the Facebook post of National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam, calling his comments vague and misleading. In a statement issued Sunday night, Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General and Chief of the Central Publicity and Media Department, Ahsanul Mahboob (Zubair), made the protest.

In the statement, Jamaat leader Ahsanul said, “In a Facebook status, National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam criticised one of the key demands of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami — the proportional representation (PR) system — in a way that is both vague and misleading. His remarks describing Jamaat-e-Islami’s PR movement as deceitful and a political ploy are entirely false and regrettable. It is not clear to us what he intended to convey through such comments. The nation does not expect such immature statements from him.”