Not elections, but drama being staged: BNP tells EU delegation

The government is set to stage a drama in the name of an election slated to be held on 7 January, BNP leaders have said.

The opposition leaders made the remark in a virtual meeting with a visiting election expert team of the European Union (EU).

The government is going to hold a one-sided election without the opposition, which is not an election at all, the leaders added.

BNP standing committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, party chairperson's advisory council member Ismail Jobiullah, International affairs secretary Humayun Kabir, organising secretary Shama Obaid and human rights affairs secretary Asaduzzaman joined the meeting that lasted for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

None of the sides briefed the media about the meeting.