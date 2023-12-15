Allies not to get over 7 constituencies: Quader

Governing Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday categorically said it won’t be possible for them to share more than seven seats with the members of 14-party alliance.

Responding to a question on dissatisfactions of the allies, the AL leader said, “There are more parties of the 14-party alliance. 14 parties do not mean one or two parties. They would have to be convinced that we are not complying. Those who are in the leading positions have been saying what they should have said. What is done is done. It’s not possible for us to go beyond this.”

Obaidul Quader was speaking at a press briefing at the party president Sheikh Hasina’s political office in Dhanmondi in the afternoon.