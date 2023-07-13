BNP unveils 31 ‘pledges’

The de facto opposition party came up with the programmes one day after announcing their one-point demand to oust the ruling Awami League government.

The announcement was made from a mass rally in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday.

Mentioning the 31-point programmes as “pledges”, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this outline is extremely time-befitting.

The BNP leader said the ownership of the state is not in the hands of people who built this state through a liberation war with the dream of establishing democracy, equality, human dignity and social justice. The incumbent authoritarian government has destroyed the state machinery. This state needs to be renovated and reformed.