No election without reforms: Jamaat-e-Islami
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is not in favour of organising the national parliament election without reforms.
Jamaat-e-Islami has told the Election Commission (EC) that the party wants the national parliament elections to be held after the urgent electoral reforms have been completed.
Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar said this after a meeting with the EC at the Election Commission building in Agargaon of the capital today, Thursday.
A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami met with the Election Commission today and the Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general spoke to journalists after the meeting.
Mia Golam Parwar commented, “No election without reforms.” He said that the elections should be held after implementing recommendations that are urgent and related to the elections or carrying out reforms at least in those institutions that are involved in the election process not after carrying out reforms of the state.
In this case, Jamaat-e-Islami did not give the EC any date, month or deadline for the elections, he added. In response to a question, the Jamaa-e-Islami secretary general said that the public demand is for the local government elections to be held first.