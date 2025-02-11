BNP presses for election ‘roadmap’

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has intensified pressure on the government to hold early elections. The party is set to launch a nationwide campaign starting Wednesday, demanding, among other things, the announcement of an election roadmap.

Ahead of this programme, top BNP leaders met with the chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus, urging the government to expedite the election process.

During the meeting, BNP leaders conveyed the party’s stance and expectations regarding the elections.

Earlier, on Sunday, BNP representatives held discussions with the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners, inquiring about the election commission’s preparations.

Then, on Monday evening, BNP leaders met with the chief advisor at the state guesthouse, Jamuna, to discuss the overall political situation, including election arrangements.