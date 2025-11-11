July Charter signatories not bound by decisions beyond its scope: BNP to govt

Urging the interim government to act carefully amid the ongoing political deadlock, BNP today, Tuesday said the signatories to the July National Charter are not bound to follow any decision that goes beyond what is stated in the charter.

“We want to make it clear that if the government announces any decision beyond what is outlined in the July National Charter, none of the signatory parties will be obligated to comply with it,” said BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.