Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has greeted the countrymen on behalf of the ruling party as the people in Bangladesh, like elsewhere in the world, celebrated the New Year on Sunday midnight.

Welcoming the New Year 2023, Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, on Sunday exchanged views with the roads and highway division officials at Setu Bhaban in the capital.

Awami League general secretary said, "I would expect that BNP will return to the positive way of politics by shunning the dark and conspiratorial paths of their negative politics in the New Year."