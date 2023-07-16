EC becomes a tool to fulfill government’s wishes

Nagorik Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad and AB Party have harshly criticised the Election Commission after being denied registration as political parties. The leaders of these parties alleged the EC has become a "rubber stamp" of the government and that’s why the EC denied them registration and decided to give registration to two parties with dubious credentials.

Any party that is not registered with the EC cannot participate in elections with its own party symbol. A total of 93 political parties sought registration this time. EC at a meeting today decided to register two new political parties named Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP).

Nagorik Oikya’s president Mahmudur Rahman Manna came down heavily on the EC.