JSS returns to national elections after 7 years

One of the major regional parties in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), the Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS), is returning to national electoral politics. Although it did not take part in the most recent 12th National Parliamentary Election, the party will participate in the upcoming polls.

In the 13th National Election, the JSS will field candidates in all three constituencies of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari. The party has said that it will announce the names of its candidates once the election schedule is declared.

As the JSS does not have registration with the election commission as a political party, its candidates will contest as independents. However, all election campaigning and publicity will be conducted under the JSS banner.

On 2 December, during an event marking the 28th anniversary of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord, JSS vice-president and former member of parliament (MP) Ushatan Talukder announced the party’s intention to participate in the election. He said JSS would contest if the election is held, and that they are optimistic about winning.