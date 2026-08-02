As long as Jamaat-e-Islami exists, Awami League also will remain in Bangladesh: Farhad Mazhar

As long as politics will be conducted under the name of Jamaat-e-Islami, the Awami League will also continue to exist in Bangladeshi politics, poet, thinker, and political analyst Farhad Mazhar has stated.

He asserted that he is vehemently opposed to doing politics under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami. Simultaneously, describing the 1972 Constitution as a colonial ‘weapon’ against the sovereignty of the people, he demanded its complete annulment.

In his view, framing a new ‘constitution’ in place of the existing framework and establishing popular sovereignty are the only paths forward for rebuilding a new Bangladesh.

Farhad Mazhar made these remarks on Sunday during his address as a guest speaker at a dialogue entitled “36th July’s Contribution: Debate and Review of Liabilities for Failures”.

The event—focused on post-July mass uprising state reforms, political unity, and an evaluation of achievements and failures—was hosted by the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) auditorium.