AL leader in Rowmari relieved from party post over assaulting headmaster

A leader of the Rowmari upazila unit of Awami League (AL) has been relieved from party post over assaulting a headmaster in the upazila under Kurigram district.

The accused is Rokonuzzaman Rokon, relief and social welfare secretary of the Rowmari upazila unit of Awami League.

General secretary of Rowmari upazila Awami League Abu Huraira made the announcement at a press briefing on Saturday night.