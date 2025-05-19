NCP endorses neither secularist nor theocratic ideologies: Nahid Islam
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has outlined a political vision for Bangladesh, centering the values of the War of Liberation, inclusive democracy, and the dismantling of authoritarianism and declaring a commitment to institutional reform, cultural coexistence, and a welfare-oriented economy.
In a Facebook post the NCP convener Nahid Islam on Monday said, “The Liberation War is a foundational pillar of the Bangladeshi state. Our vision is guided by the ideals of equality, justice, and human dignity as upheld in 1971 and reflected in the aspirations of the 2024 mass uprising.”
The NCP, in the statement, reflected its uncompromising stance against authoritarian rule. “The abolition of the fascist order and the establishment of a new political settlement is NCP’s foremost political duty,” Nahid said.
He added, “The first step toward dismantling fascism is the fundamental reforms of the state and the drafting of a new constitution.”
According to the NCP, such reforms are essential in laying the foundation of a truly democratic and participatory republic. The party believes that without these changes, justice, accountability, and inclusive governance will remain unattainable.
NCP emphasised respect for religious diversity, advocating for harmony without endorsing either secularist or theocratic ideologies. “We honor the spiritual beliefs of all citizens,” the statement read, “and recognize Islam—the religion of the majority—for its moral and humanistic values.
“At the same time, we are committed to protect the religious, cultural, and civic rights of minority faiths and ethnic communities,” read the statement.
The party also underscored its historical continuity with anti-colonial and anti-caste struggles involving Bengali Hindus and Muslims.
Rejecting sectarian divisions, the NCP clarified, “We do not adopt either secularist or theocratic ideologies as our standard. Rather, our goal is to build an inclusive democratic state through religious coexistence, harmony, and mutual responsibility.”
It also pledged protection of minority rights and recognition of Islam’s ethical values as practiced by the majority.
On national identity, the NCP proposed a shift from communal to civilisation markers. “We adopt a civilisational national identity that reflects the plural cultural heritage of the Bengal delta,” the statement noted.
The party’s socio-economic vision includes commitments to education, public health, agriculture, urban management, labour rights, and employment. The NCP also proposed the creation of a “Bay of Bengal-centered economic zone” positioning Bangladesh as a regional hub.
Women’s empowerment was listed as a core priority. “One of our fundamental principles is the dignity and empowerment of women,” the party said, outlining commitments to ensuring women’s access to education, healthcare, security, leadership opportunities, and employment.
Promising measures to secure women’s rights in inheritance, education, leadership, and safety, NCP also pledged to advocate for “fair inheritance rights for women under family law.
In foreign policy, the NCP took a strong position against regional dominance. “Indian hegemony and Hindutva pose a cultural and geopolitical threat to Bangladesh,” the statement warned. “We will take a firm political stand against such dominance and promote strategic relationships based on justice, dignity, and national interest.”
The NCP envisions an egalitarian socio-economic system free from corruption and rooted in justice. Key policy areas include education, public health, agriculture, climate policy, urban management, labor rights, and employment.
The party also proposed the development of a new economic zone centered around the Bay of Bengal, with Bangladesh as its hub.
The NCP’s statement signals a transformative political ambition aimed at redefining the state structure, rooting governance in justice, and building a Bangladesh that reflects the ideals of its people’s historic struggles.