NCP endorses neither secularist nor theocratic ideologies: Nahid Islam

The NCP, in the statement, reflected its uncompromising stance against authoritarian rule. “The abolition of the fascist order and the establishment of a new political settlement is NCP’s foremost political duty,” Nahid said.

He added, “The first step toward dismantling fascism is the fundamental reforms of the state and the drafting of a new constitution.”

According to the NCP, such reforms are essential in laying the foundation of a truly democratic and participatory republic. The party believes that without these changes, justice, accountability, and inclusive governance will remain unattainable.

NCP emphasised respect for religious diversity, advocating for harmony without endorsing either secularist or theocratic ideologies. “We honor the spiritual beliefs of all citizens,” the statement read, “and recognize Islam—the religion of the majority—for its moral and humanistic values.

“At the same time, we are committed to protect the religious, cultural, and civic rights of minority faiths and ethnic communities,” read the statement.