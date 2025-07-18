Asked for democracy, but mobocracy rules now: Salahuddin

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said, “We waged the July uprising for democracy. Now we are seeing a reign of mobocracy across the country.”

The BNP leader made the remarks at a rally held in front of the central office of the BNP in the capital’s Nayapaltan following a procession organised by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal in protest of declining law and order on Thursday.

Addressing the National Citizen Party (NCP), Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Those talking about law and order, who are they pointing at?”

The BNP leader further said, “You (NCP) are part of this government. You have two advisers in the government. They are going to join you to take part in the election very soon. We are waiting for that. That’s why words must be chosen carefully and political programmes formulated with utmost caution.”

Referring to the attack on NCP rally in Gopalganj, the BNP standing committee member said, “We did not expect that the fallen force of fascism, be it in Gopalganj or elsewhere, would dare to attack the force of the July uprising.”