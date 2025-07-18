Asked for democracy, but mobocracy rules now: Salahuddin
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said, “We waged the July uprising for democracy. Now we are seeing a reign of mobocracy across the country.”
The BNP leader made the remarks at a rally held in front of the central office of the BNP in the capital’s Nayapaltan following a procession organised by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal in protest of declining law and order on Thursday.
Addressing the National Citizen Party (NCP), Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Those talking about law and order, who are they pointing at?”
The BNP leader further said, “You (NCP) are part of this government. You have two advisers in the government. They are going to join you to take part in the election very soon. We are waiting for that. That’s why words must be chosen carefully and political programmes formulated with utmost caution.”
Referring to the attack on NCP rally in Gopalganj, the BNP standing committee member said, “We did not expect that the fallen force of fascism, be it in Gopalganj or elsewhere, would dare to attack the force of the July uprising.”
At that time, offering advice for gaining more experience in the political arena, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “The way you’re moving forward, the way I see the NCP’s programmes being taken up, it’s sending a message that somehow, by one excuse or another, a situation is being created to claim the government has lost control. How will such a government hold elections?”
Criticising the NCP, the BNP standing committee member further said, “You have already raised some questions saying the Election Commission is not neutral. But why? Just because the Shapla symbol wasn’t allocated, the commission cannot be accused. Were there no other symbols in Bangladesh apart from the national emblem? We could raise that question too."
This BNP Standing Committee member said, “It is being claimed that the sheaf of paddy is also part of that national emblem. But the sheaf of paddy is an electoral symbol listed in the Election Commission’s official schedule. It existed there even before 1978. No one has ever questioned this symbol until now. That is why, before making political statements, one should study political history properly.”
Salahuddin Ahmed warned that if divisions emerge among anti-fascist forces, the defeated fascist power may rise again. He emphasised that there must be no rift in the national unity against fascism. While differences of opinion may exist in a democratic process, he said, all must move forward together to protect Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty, and democracy.
Addressing the chief adviser, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “You have asked the law enforcement agencies to prepare for elections. But you have not yet given any directive to the Election Commission to hold the election by the first week of February. We hope the Election Commission will reassure the public and issue that directive very soon.”
The rally was presided over by Abdul Monayem Munna, president of Jubo Dal, and conducted by general secretary Nurul Islam. Among the others who addressed the rally are BNP’s publicity secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, Jubo Dal’s vice-president Rezaul Kabir and organisational secretary Kamruzzaman.