Govt pushes ahead with constitutional amendment; opposition stands firm

The government is moving ahead with plans to amend the Constitution through a special parliamentary committee, rejecting calls to establish a Constitutional Reform Council. It says the necessary changes should be made within the framework of the existing Constitution.

The committee will consult political parties and other stakeholders before submitting recommendations, which will form the basis of the proposed 18th amendment of constitutional of Bangladesh bill.

The opposition, meanwhile, walked out of Parliament after rejecting the committee and is now preparing its next political steps. It plans to continue opposing the committee inside Parliament while stepping up street protests demanding the creation of a Constitution Reform Council and the implementation of the July National Charter and the referendum verdict. Opposition leaders say they remain firm on this demand.