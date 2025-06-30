Teesta project discussed during China visit: Mirza Fakhrul
There was a discussion regarding the Teesta project involving China during the recent visit of a delegation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to China, the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Monday.
He noted that they have been working on the matter and that the BNP would view the project positively if it comes to power in the future.
Responding to a question of a newsperson, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We explained our needs, and they responded positively. They are working on it. If we are given the responsibility of forming a government in the future, we will definitely consider their proposal very positively.”
He made these remarks at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan area this afternoon.
The conference was organised to brief the media on the party’s recent visit to China.
Mirza Fakhrul also stated that the BNP urged China to play a more active and effective role in ensuring the safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of Rohingya refugees to their country of origin in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.
The BNP secretary general observed that China is showing interest and is working to persuade the Myanmar government on this issue.
Recently, a BNP delegation led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China.
The delegation included BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and, Selima Rahman; advisory council member Ismail Zabihullah, professor Sukomal Barua; head of the party’s media cell Zahir Uddin Swapan, media cell’s convener Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel, and the chairperson’s personal secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.
They were also present at today’s press conference.