Teesta project discussed during China visit: Mirza Fakhrul

There was a discussion regarding the Teesta project involving China during the recent visit of a delegation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to China, the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Monday.

He noted that they have been working on the matter and that the BNP would view the project positively if it comes to power in the future.

Responding to a question of a newsperson, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We explained our needs, and they responded positively. They are working on it. If we are given the responsibility of forming a government in the future, we will definitely consider their proposal very positively.”