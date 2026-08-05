How Sheikh Hasina fled

Sheikh Hasina was forced to relinquish power and flee the country on 5 August, 2024 in the face of a nationwide student-led mass uprising centered in Dhaka. However, the decision to leave was not made at a single moment. In the days leading up to her departure, the situation within the state apparatus changed rapidly. The positions of the security forces, internal discussions within the Awami League, and the military leadership's final assessment of the situation all contributed to decisions that shifted by the hour.

On 3 August, 2024, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman met with army officers at Army Headquarters. It was there that the army's position became clear. Even so, a series of meetings continued at the Ganabhaban, the prime minister's official residence, until late on 4 August. At the same time, discussions continued over possible resignation, the declaration of a state of emergency, and various strategies to suppress the movement. But with each passing hour, the situation on the streets slipped further beyond the government's control. Ultimately, on the morning of 5 August, following messages from military officials, a realistic assessment of the capabilities of the law enforcement agencies, and the influx of protesters heading toward Dhaka, Sheikh Hasina left the country.

Interviews with multiple sources familiar with the developments have provided a picture of the discussions that took place among the Ganabhaban, Army Headquarters, and various security agencies, how key decisions changed, and how the path was ultimately paved for Sheikh Hasina's departure.

The student movement had gathered momentum peacefully from 1 July, 2024. However, the government's use of force, indiscriminate gunfire, and killings of protesters made the situation increasingly volatile. People from all walks of life gradually joined the movement. Against this backdrop, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman convened the meeting of senior officers on 3 August. According to the sources, it was after that meeting that Sheikh Hasina's grip on power began to weaken. The events of the following two days would determine the manner of her departure.

According to people familiar with the meeting, army officers made it clear that they would not fire on civilians. They argued that the army's weapons were too lethal to be used against the public. The army's armored personnel carriers (APCs) are equipped with 14.5 mm ammunition, and a single round could kill five to seven people.