AL candidates win uncontested in 43 union parishads

Elections will be held in 160 union parishads across the country on Monday. However, a total of 43 chairman candidates of ruling Awami League have already won uncontested in Bagerhat, Chattogram and Khulna districts. Among them, 38 AL candidates in Bagerhat did not have any contestant. Of the 66 UPs of the district, AL rebels are the rival candidates in remaining 28 union parishads.

Among the union parishads that will go into polls tomorrow, 34 are in Khulna, 66 in Bagerhat, 21 in Satkhira, 13 in Noakhali, 12 in Chattogram and 14 in Cox’s Bazar.

Outside of Bagerhat, AL candidates won uncontested in four union parishads in Sandwip, Chattogram and one in Khulna.