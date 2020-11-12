AL faces challenge in controlling opportunists within party

Government and party two separate entities

Several leaders of Awami League's central committee have said if the government and the party could be kept separate, both would benefit. Top leaders are placing importance on consolidating the party in order to face any untoward situation in the future. Other than the president and the general secretary, there are only three ministers in the party's present central committee. Of them, Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque has become presidium member again, with education minister Dipu Moni and information minister Hasan Mahmud as joint general secretaries. There are no cabinet members in the offices of the 8 division general secretaries and 19 various secretary posts.

Professor of political science at Dhaka University, Gobinda Chakraborty, told Prothom Alo that as there was no strong democratic foundation, the concept of shadow government hadn't been created. So if the party and the government remained separate, people's demand could be reflected in the government by means of the party.

Apprehensive of citizen's movement

There is no strong political opposition since the 2014 election. But during its three terms in power, the government had to face four formidable civil movements. There was the Gono Jagoran Mancha in 2013 demanding that the war criminals be hanged. In 2018 there was the movement demanding reforms of the quota system in public service jobs. In the same year there was the safe roads movement. And this year the nationwide movement demanding death sentence for rape, could not be controlled politically.

Political analysts feel that these civil society movements have become complementary to the national parliament. Under pressure, the government is giving in to these demands through the administration, though such matters should be decided in parliament. There may be more such movements in the future and so Awami League is concentrating on organising the party.

Awami League leaders say that BNP tries to reap benefit from every movement, but has failed to do so. Awami League says it supports justified demands of the people and its leaders and activists also joined such movements.