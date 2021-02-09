AL leader teaches 'tactics' to stop voters the night before

Alamdanga municipality unit Awami League president Delwar Hossain has taught his followers how to stop the supporters of the opposition party from voting, and cast all the votes the night before the election day.

“There are many ways of voting. Voting should be done beforehand. No vote should be cast at the voting centres," he said. The ruling Awami League came to power in the 11th parliamentary election, in which the votes were reportedly casted at night before the voting day.

Delwar made the remarks at a workers' rally in support of the party's mayoral candidate Hasan Qadir Ganu in the Alamdanga municipal elections to be held on 14 February.

He has even taught his followers about those tactics of voting.

Addressing the leaders and activists, he said, “We have to take to the streets the night before the voting day and threaten them (BNP activists) that don’t dare to move out of the house? You are Razakars, you are Jamaat.”

Delwar Hossain is the former vice chairman of the Alamdanga upazila parishad. A video clip of his remarks spread on social media Facebook on Tuesday. According to the party sources, the rally was held at the office of Alamdanga Motor Workers Union last Friday.