AL makes elections controversial

Awami League’s presidium member and agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, speaking to Prothom Alo, said an election is a war. The candidates say all sorts of things to win. But any activity that will harm the party, will not be tolerated. Party chief Sheikh Hasina is very stern about this matter. He said that there were all sorts of tangles involved in the local government elections. In the past there has been widespread violence during these elections. Awami League does not want to be tarnished with such a liability.

AL and clashes

There were not many clashes in the first phase of the pourashava polls. Three persons died in the second phase of these elections. Two Awami League men had been killed in Shailakupa, Jhenidah, and an independent candidate in Sirajganj lost his life even after winning the election. It has been alleged that AL men were behind his death.

The Chattogram City Corporation elections are to be held on 27 January. Centering this election, there was an exchange of fire on Tuesday night between supporters of the AL-backed councilor candidate for the city’s Pathantuli ward and those of the ‘rebel’ candidate. One person was killed in the fight. So far AL’s name has been involved in all the killings during these pourashava polls.

There were quite a few incidents of violence leading up to the second phase of the pourashava polls and also on the day of the polls. The pourashavas which saw such violence were Arani in Rajshahi, Barguna, Narsingdi, Shailakupa in Jhenidah, Sirajganj and Faridpur.

AL had rebel candidates in 16 pourashavas during the second phase of these municipal elections. It was in these pourashavas that there were higher incidents of violence. But even in areas where there were not rebel candidates, there were attacks and counter attacks between the supporters of the MPs and those of the upazila chairmen, as well as clashes within the local leadership. No one considers BNP or candidates of any other party as the rival anymore. It is in-fighting that has become hard to control. And the law enforcement had a tough time in deciding its role when the conflicting sides are both of the ruling party. There are fears that this situation will continue during the next two phases of the pourashava elections.