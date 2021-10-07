AL picks candidates for a constituency, 2 upazilas, 10 municipalities

Ruling Awami League (AL) on Thursday finalized candidates for a constituency, two upazila parishads, 10 municipalities and two union parishads.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the parliamentary nomination board and local government representatives' nomination board of the Awami League at the Ganabhaban on Thursday.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also chairperson of Awami League parliamentary and local government representative nomination board, presided over the meeting.