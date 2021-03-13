AL picks Nuruddin Chowdhury for Lakshmipur-2 by polls

The parliament secretariat on Monday issued a gazette notification declaring that the Lakshmipur-2 constituency (Parliamentary Seat-275) fell vacant on 28 January, 2021, the date of the court's sentence.



According to the gazette, Papul is ineligible to remain an MP under Article 66 (2) (Gha) of the constitution as he was sentenced by Kuwaiti criminal court to four-year rigorous imprisonment on 28 January.

MP Papul is currently in Kuwait jail after he was arrested there in June last on charges of human trafficking, residency visa trading and money laundering.

On 28 January last, a Kuwaiti court sentenced Papul and four others to four years jail and fined 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars in a bribery case.