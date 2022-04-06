AL seeks foreigners' help, it is proved: Fakhrul

The foreign minister told the reporters after the meeting that he had sought help from the US for bringing BNP into the next parliamentary polls.

Mirza Fakhrul, while addressing a discussion at the National Press Club on Wednesday, said the foreign minister’s statement has proved that it is Awami League that goes to the foreigners and seek their help.

“Our foreign minister met his US counterpart and requested him to help bring BNP into election for the sake of democracy in Bangladesh. But Obaidul Quader always claims that BNP goes to foreigners for help. It has been proved today that those who go to foreigners are Awami League,” said Fakhrul.