Anti-Modi protestors attacked in DU, 14 including journos injured

At least 14 people were injured after activists of left student organisations, who were demonstrating against the upcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, came under attack allegedly from Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men at Dhaka University campus.

Prothom Alo’s Dhaka University correspondent Asif Hawlader was among the injured.

Left student organisations under the banner of ‘Progressive Student Alliance’ were demonstrating at the VC Chattar area of the campus protesting against Narendra Modi’s visit.

The left organisations alleged the ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists carried out the attack on the demonstrators at around 8:00pm.