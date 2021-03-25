Protesters against Modi’s visit clash with police in city

Jubo Odhikar Parishad activists have clashed with police in the city’s Motijheel area on Thursday afternoon while protesting against the forthcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
The Parishad, youth front of former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur’s organisation, blocked the roads in the Motijheel area at around 12:00 in the afternoon.
The clashes ensued when the law enforcers obstructed the demonstrators.
Nurul Islam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that some policemen were injured during the clashes.
Witnesses said some activists of the Parishad were also injured in the clashes.
Nurul Islam said the police drove out the protesters from Motijheel area at around 1:00pm and took the situation under control.
Earlier on Tuesday, some activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) carried out an attack on the progressive student alliance that brought out a procession in Dhaka University area protesting against the visit of Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi is due in Dhaka on Friday to attend the joint celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and birth centenary of Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.