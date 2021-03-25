Protesters against Modi’s visit clash with police in city

Jubo Odhikar Parishad activists have clashed with police in the city’s Motijheel area on Thursday afternoon while protesting against the forthcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

The Parishad, youth front of former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur’s organisation, blocked the roads in the Motijheel area at around 12:00 in the afternoon.

The clashes ensued when the law enforcers obstructed the demonstrators.