Two countries prioritise connectivity to increase commerce

Bangladesh eyes to turning into a regional communication hub using its road, rail and waterways including the seaports. That’s why the country wants to put emphasis on connectivity in its future relations with neighbouring India hoping that that increased connectivity will boost business and commerce. In this context, Bangladesh will put emphasis on connectivity and commerce in the upcoming summit between prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

India also thinks future of the relation between the two neighbours depends on effective connectivity.

Diplomatic sources from Dhaka and New Delhi informed Prothom Alo that issues like water management, security and border management along with connectivity and commerce will get priority in the 27 March summit in Dhaka.

The diplomatic and international relations analysts said political intention has to be shown in resolving longstanding problems to paint the future of the relation of the two countries so that people of both the countries could understand that the steps are being taken for their welfare.