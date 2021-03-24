Two countries prioritise connectivity to increase commerce

Bangladesh eyes to turning into a regional communication hub using its road, rail and waterways including the seaports. That’s why the country wants to put emphasis on connectivity in its future relations with neighbouring India hoping that that increased connectivity will boost business and commerce. In this context, Bangladesh will put emphasis on connectivity and commerce in the upcoming summit between prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
India also thinks future of the relation between the two neighbours depends on effective connectivity.
Diplomatic sources from Dhaka and New Delhi informed Prothom Alo that issues like water management, security and border management along with connectivity and commerce will get priority in the 27 March summit in Dhaka.
The diplomatic and international relations analysts said political intention has to be shown in resolving longstanding problems to paint the future of the relation of the two countries so that people of both the countries could understand that the steps are being taken for their welfare.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, foreign secretary Masud bin Momen on Sunday said, alongside a few other topics, the issue of connectivity will be given importance in the discussion.
About the priorities, a concerned official said Bangladesh will give importance to connectivity. At the same time, it will propose to include Nepal and Bhutan in the connectivity as well so that the people and goods transportation from those countries can also enjoy the facility.
Another official said sharing of water resources will also get importance in the discussion as usual. It is certain that there will be no further improvement regarding Teesta water sharing deal. But Bangladesh will raise the issue and urge India to take initiatives to sign the deal after the West Bengal elections.
The important point in connectivity
Diplomatic sources said Bangladesh sees bright future of connectivity with Nepal and Bhutan along with India in rail, road and waterways and sea routes. That’s why it wants to let Nepal use its land and waterways for goods transportation following the existing Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade between Bangladesh and India. At the same time, Bangladesh wants to export goods in Bhutan using the land of India. That’s why Bangladesh has already requested India to add Nepal in the connectivity process through road and railways and Bhutan through five routes for goods transportation. Bangladesh will request for quick implementation of the proposal in the summit. Bangladesh wants to build link with Nepal by road through Mesinagar, Viratnagar and Birganj and by railways through Rohanpur-Singhabad of India. And, for developing connectivity with Bhutan through Chilahati-Haldibari rail route.
Regarding the priorities of India, a government official said India has been putting emphasis on connectivity centring the Bay of Bengal. During his visit to Bangladesh earlier this month, Indian foreign minister lauded the inclusion of friendly nation Japan in the connectivity centring the Bay. So this can easily be assumed that India would raise the connectivity issue of its northeastern states with the mainland through land and sea routes of Bangladesh.
The projects to be inaugurated
Eight projects are likely to be inaugurated during the summit. Those are -- Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Museum, renovated Shilaidaha Kuthibari of Rabindranath Tagore, road from Mujibnagar in Meherpur to Kolkata via Nadia of India’s West Bengal, Mausoleum in memory of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, India’s handing over of 109 ambulances to Bangladesh, passenger train on Chilahati-Haldibari route, two border haats and commemorative stamps.
List of MoUs to be signed
As of Tuesday, the two countries have finalised at least six MoUs that are to be signed during the summit. But the number is likely to be increased at the last moment. Those include assistance in fighting natural disasters, cooperation between national stuff colleges of the two countries and MoUs in other fields.
Former foreign secretary and senior fellow of South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) at North South University (NSU), Md Shahidul Haque on Sunday told Prothom Alo that longstanding unresolved issues have to be resolved to make this connectivity fruitful. For example, water sharing problem, border killing issues have to be resolved, otherwise the results of connectivity will not be sustainable. At the same time it has to be remembered that it has to be highlighted to the people in a credible way that connectivity is not for one side, rather both the sides will be equally benefitted through this.
* The report, originally published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza