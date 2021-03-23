At least 25 injured as BCL swoop on anti-Modi protest

At least 25 students including two photojournalists injured as the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) carried out an attack on a demonstration protesting at the forthcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

BCL is the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

According to the pre-announced programme, the progressive student alliance brought out a procession from Teachers and Students Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University. The rally marched Shahbagh intersection and returned to the TSC later.