At least 25 injured as BCL swoop on anti-Modi protest

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
BCL leaders and activists attack an anti-Modi protest in Dhaka on 23 March 2021
BCL leaders and activists attack an anti-Modi protest in Dhaka on 23 March 2021

At least 25 students including two photojournalists injured as the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) carried out an attack on a demonstration protesting at the forthcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

BCL is the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

According to the pre-announced programme, the progressive student alliance brought out a procession from Teachers and Students Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University. The rally marched Shahbagh intersection and returned to the TSC later.

When they reached TSC area, hundreds of BCL activists, who have been occupying the Raju sculpture since Tuesday’s morning, attacked the protesters.

Leaders and activists of progressive student alliance Pragati Barman Tana, Meghmallar Bose, Asmaney Asha, Sumaiya Setu as well as two photojournalists including Jibon Ahmed of Daily Manab Zamin and Rubel Rasid of Daily Desh Rupantor are among the injured.

They were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for primary treatment.

Chhatra Front Dhaka University unit president Salman Siddique said, "Chhatra League attacked our peaceful procession. At least 20-25 of our brothers have been injured and 15 of them are admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital."

Earlier in the morning, BCL snatched the effigy of Narendra Modi that was scheduled to be burned by Bangladesh Students Federation at Raju memorial sculpture on the university campus.

Later, the the Bangladesh Students Federation activists burnt several photos of Narendra Modi terming him as 'fascist ruler' and protesting his visit to Bangladesh.

