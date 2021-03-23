Bangladesh invited head of govt of India, not any particular individual: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday urged all concerned not to incite any chaos centering the forthcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh, reports state-run news agency BSS.

He made the call at a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.

Quader said a vested quarter is hatching conspiracy to thwart the Indian prime minister’s visit marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

Mentioning that India was the main ally of Bangladesh during 1971 Liberation War, the minister said Bangladesh invited the head of the government of India, not any particular individual, on the occasion of the twin celebrations.