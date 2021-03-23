Bangladesh invited head of govt of India, not any particular individual: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday urged all concerned not to incite any chaos centering the forthcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh, reports state-run news agency BSS.
He made the call at a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.
Quader said a vested quarter is hatching conspiracy to thwart the Indian prime minister’s visit marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.
Mentioning that India was the main ally of Bangladesh during 1971 Liberation War, the minister said Bangladesh invited the head of the government of India, not any particular individual, on the occasion of the twin celebrations.
He said Narendra Modi is an invited guest and his visit has no link with any other issue.
About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that the party started getting organised to defeat the government, the AL general secretary said if BNP becomes politically organised, there is no problem.
But if BNP carries out their evil attempts to create unrest in the name of movement, the AL, along with the people, will face their evil acts, he said. “Now AL is very much united, strong and well-organised.”
Quader said when BNP was in power, it introduced politicisation in administration. On the other hand, the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina stopped it and valued merit.
He urged the AL’s all organisational units to organise prayers at mosques, temples, pagodas and churches on every Friday from now till December marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of independence keeping consistency with the central programmes as per the directives of the party president.
Quader also announced the AL’s programmes for Genocide Day on 25 March.
AL’s Dhaka city north and south units will organise a discussion at 11:00am at the AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on 25 March.