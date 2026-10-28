Jamaat challenges Rashed to prove allegation of Porwar’s meeting with Indian intelligence official

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party strongly condemned and protested reports published in various media outlets alleging that Porwar had met an intelligence agency from a foreign country.

Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, secretary of Jamaat’s publicity and media department, said in the statement that the party conducted its political activities through constitutional means and maintained diplomatic relations with foreign countries while upholding the dignity of the state.

However, he said, reports had recently appeared in various media outlets claiming that Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar had met an intelligence agency from a foreign country in what the party described as a conspiracy to tarnish its reputation.

The statement urged the country’s media outlets to verify the accuracy of the information and the truth of the allegations before publishing reports on matters of national importance. It also called on citizens to remain alert to false information and propaganda and not to be misled.