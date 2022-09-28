Crippled BNP now relies on stick: Obaidul Quader

Quader said BNP has started another disorganised movement in the name of 22-party alliance. They assaulted Awami League activists at Hazaribagh. BNP is intentionally provoking Awami League and police to get involved in clashes
Seeking blessings from countrymen for prime minister Sheikh Hasina on her birthday, Quader said keep faith on the daughter of Bangabandhu.
Criticising the news published in the media regarding the attacks during BNP gatherings, Quader said watching television and newspaper it seems BNP has conquered Bangladesh.
The AL leader said Sheikh Hasina has built digital Bangladesh along with Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Her current target is smart Bangladesh. No matter how many obstacles occur in the next election, she will march on.
Matia Chowdhury, Awami League presidium member, chaired the meeting.
During the meeting, members of Awami League presidium Shahjahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, information minister Hasan Mahmud, education minister Dipu Moni, AFM Bahauddin Nasim were present among others.