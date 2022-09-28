Crippled BNP now relies on stick: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said crippled BNP has now relied upon stick and they are inciting Awami League and police by draping Bangladesh flag on sticks during public gathering.

But this stick show will not be allowed, warned the Awami League leader adding the public road is not leased to anyone they will be faced in the street.

Obaidul Quader said these during a discussion of Awami League on the occasion of party president Sheikh Hasina’s 76th birthday.

The discussion began at 3:00pm on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu International Conference centre.