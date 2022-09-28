Politics

Crippled BNP now relies on stick: Obaidul Quader

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said crippled BNP has now relied upon stick and they are inciting Awami League and police by draping Bangladesh flag on sticks during public gathering.

But this stick show will not be allowed, warned the Awami League leader adding the public road is not leased to anyone they will be faced in the street.

Obaidul Quader said these during a discussion of Awami League on the occasion of party president Sheikh Hasina’s 76th birthday. 

The discussion began at 3:00pm on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu International Conference centre.

Quader said BNP has started another disorganised movement in the name of 22-party alliance. They assaulted Awami League activists at Hazaribagh. BNP is intentionally provoking Awami League and police to get involved in clashes

Seeking blessings from countrymen for prime minister Sheikh Hasina on her birthday, Quader said keep faith on the daughter of Bangabandhu. 

Criticising the news published in the media regarding the attacks during BNP gatherings, Quader said watching television and newspaper it seems BNP has conquered Bangladesh.

The AL leader said Sheikh Hasina has built digital Bangladesh along with Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Her current target is smart Bangladesh.  No matter how many obstacles occur in the next election, she will march on.

Matia Chowdhury, Awami League presidium member, chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, members of Awami League presidium Shahjahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, information minister Hasan Mahmud, education minister Dipu Moni, AFM Bahauddin Nasim were present among others.

