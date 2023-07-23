BNP march: 15,000 sued in 22 cases 

The police have already arrested 118 BNP men in different districts for their alleged involvement in the offences.

The de facto opposition, along with other like-minded parties, waged a one-point movement for the resignation of the government before the next national election.

To press home the demand, the opposition parties held march programmes in all cities and districts on 18 July and in the capital on 19 July. The programmes came under attack in different districts.

The cases were filed in nine districts on the following days, either by the police or the ruling party men, but the accused are the same, the BNP men.

Among the cases, four were recorded in Lakshmipur and Bogura each; three in Feni and Khagrachhari each, two in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Joypurhat each; and one in Kishoreganj and Pirojpur each.