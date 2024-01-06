Independent candidate AK Azad’s chief polling agent beaten up

Faridpur-3 constituency’s independent candidate AK Azad’s chief election agent Shamsul Haque was beaten up today, the day before the 12th national election.
Shamsul Haque alias Bhola Master, 78, came under attack at Mofizuddin Dangi village under Char Madhabdia union in Faridpur Sadar upazila at around 4:30pm.
Shamsul Haque is the former chairman of Faridpur Zila Parishad and former vice president of district Awami League.
Supporters of independent candidate AK Azad alleged supporters of ruling party’s candidate led by Char Madhabdia union Awami League’s general secretary Polash Bepari attacked Shamsul.
He has been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur. Hospital’s director Enamul Haque said Shamsul had to be given four stitches on his head.
The attackers also vandalised the vehicle of Shamsul Haque and beat up his associates named Pannu, Sajib, Khokon Sarder and Quaiyum Hasan. Later the locals rescued Shamsul Haque and took him to hospital.
Witnesses said Shamsul Haque came under attack by boat (ruling party’s electoral symbol) supporters led by Polash while he was seeking votes in front of Babur Dokan at Mofizuddin Dangi village.
Polash Bepari could not be reached for comment on the allegation as his mobile phone was found switched off.
AK Azad’s electoral coordinator Shoyebul Islam said preparation is on to file a case over the incident.