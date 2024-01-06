Independent candidate AK Azad’s chief polling agent beaten up

Faridpur-3 constituency’s independent candidate AK Azad’s chief election agent Shamsul Haque was beaten up today, the day before the 12th national election.

Shamsul Haque alias Bhola Master, 78, came under attack at Mofizuddin Dangi village under Char Madhabdia union in Faridpur Sadar upazila at around 4:30pm.

Shamsul Haque is the former chairman of Faridpur Zila Parishad and former vice president of district Awami League.

Supporters of independent candidate AK Azad alleged supporters of ruling party’s candidate led by Char Madhabdia union Awami League’s general secretary Polash Bepari attacked Shamsul.