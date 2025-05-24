Politics

Advisers sit in closed-door unscheduled meeting

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A glimpse of the ECNEC meeting on 24 May, 2025, before the commencement of the closed-door meeting of the council of the advisers.Prothom Alo

Amid the ongoing political unrest, the council of advisers has begun a closed-door unscheduled meeting, minutes after a session of the executive committee of the national economic council (ECNEC).

The meeting started at 12:20 pm at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, with chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair. All 19 advisers are present there, as 19 flag-bearing vehicles have been parked outside the conference room.

A total of 19 flag-bearing vehicles were seen parked outside the NEC conference room in Dhaka on 24 May, 2025.
Prothom Alo

The ECNEC meeting began at 11:00am at the same conference room and concluded at 12:15pm. During the meeting, the committee approved 10 development projects.

According to the sources, only the advisers have been allowed to attend the closed-door meeting. Following the ECNEC session, all government officials, including the cabinet secretary and the planning secretary, were seen leaving the conference room one by one.

This high-level meeting of the advisers is being viewed as crucial given the prevailing political tension and uncertainty.

