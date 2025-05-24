Advisers sit in closed-door unscheduled meeting
Amid the ongoing political unrest, the council of advisers has begun a closed-door unscheduled meeting, minutes after a session of the executive committee of the national economic council (ECNEC).
The meeting started at 12:20 pm at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, with chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair. All 19 advisers are present there, as 19 flag-bearing vehicles have been parked outside the conference room.
The ECNEC meeting began at 11:00am at the same conference room and concluded at 12:15pm. During the meeting, the committee approved 10 development projects.
According to the sources, only the advisers have been allowed to attend the closed-door meeting. Following the ECNEC session, all government officials, including the cabinet secretary and the planning secretary, were seen leaving the conference room one by one.
This high-level meeting of the advisers is being viewed as crucial given the prevailing political tension and uncertainty.