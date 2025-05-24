Advisers sit in closed-door unscheduled meeting

The ECNEC meeting began at 11:00am at the same conference room and concluded at 12:15pm. During the meeting, the committee approved 10 development projects.

According to the sources, only the advisers have been allowed to attend the closed-door meeting. Following the ECNEC session, all government officials, including the cabinet secretary and the planning secretary, were seen leaving the conference room one by one.

This high-level meeting of the advisers is being viewed as crucial given the prevailing political tension and uncertainty.