Discussion on resignation: All eyes on Dr Yunus
The news that the interim government's chief adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, is considering resignation out of frustration created a huge buzz in political circles across the country. Since Thursday night, it has been a key point of discussion among the political leadership, including those from the BNP.
According to sources, no party wants the chief adviser to step down, but all demand that the interim government announce a specific timeline for the upcoming national elections.
Professor Yunus reportedly shared his thoughts on resignation during an unscheduled discussion following the regular meeting of the council of advisers on Thursday. It was learned that he expressed grievance and frustration over various barriers faced by the government, including road blockades, political dissent over reforms, and lack of cooperation from different quarters.
Just a day earlier, comments made by army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman during an Officers' Address programme at Dhaka cantonment came to limelight. His statement covered various issues, including holding elections by December, formation of an elected government, and national security.
Is it a crime to demand a roadmap for that? Over the current situation, I would say – let a good sense develop among all. All, particularly the government, should be patient.
The next day, speculation intensified over Professor Yunus's resignation. Sources said some BNP leaders are considering whether it was a strategic threat by the interim government.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “We do not want him to resign. We are asking for a roadmap for the elections. We do not know why he is not turning to the issue. If he is unable to fulfill his duties, the nation will certainly choose an alternative. This is not a personal matter but a national one.”
Sources familiar with ongoing developments said what initiative the BNP takes as a leading political party is now under observation. However, political parties, including BNP, the National Citizen Party (NCP), and Jamaat-e-Islami, held informal discussions Thursday night and reached a consensus that they would request the chief adviser not to resign to avoid further political uncertainty.
We do not want him to resign. We are asking for a roadmap for the elections. We do not know why he is not turning to the issue. If he is unable to fulfill his duties, the nation will certainly choose an alternative. This is not a personal matter but a national one
Meanwhile, individuals close to Professor Yunus, as well as those involved in government activities, met him and urged him to continue as the chief adviser. They also talked to the political parties informally, and all agreed on one common point – Professor Yunus should remain in charge but should urgently announce a specific election roadmap.
During the discussion, some also raised the demand for the dismissal of one of the current advisers, according to sources.
The policy makers of the BNP noted that all issues would be resolved if the interim government provides a certain roadmap for the next election. The party’s secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, told Prothom Alo from Bangkok, where he is receiving treatment, that they want stability, alongside a free, fair, and neutral election. “Is it a crime to demand a roadmap for that? Over the current situation, I would say – let a good sense develop among all. All, particularly the government, should be patient.”
We believe the next national election must be held under the leadership of Professor Yunus. If he resigns, the following political vacuum and its aftermath would be too uncertain.
According to BNP sources, earlier in the week, a request was sent from the BNP office seeking a meeting with the chief adviser. As no response was received until Thursday afternoon, the party held an emergency press conference demanding the removal of three advisers, including the national security adviser. The following night, speculations over Professor Yunus’s possible resignation spread widely.
Following the developments, different political parties requested appointments to meet the chief adviser. According to the latest updates, the BNP has been scheduled to meet him at 7:30pm today (Saturday).
In a statement on Thursday, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman also urged Professor Yunus to convene an all-party meeting. He went to the chief adviser’s residence at 11am on Friday but could not meet him. Now, a meeting between a Jamaat delegation and the chief adviser is scheduled for 6pm today.
Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, nayeb-e ameer of Jamaat, told Prothom Alo, “We believe the next national election must be held under the leadership of Professor Yunus. If he resigns, the following political vacuum and its aftermath would be too uncertain. No patriotic citizen should wish for such a vacuum.”
Other political parties also expressed their position in favour of resolving all issues. The Ganosamhati Andolan issued a statement on Friday, urging that the government announce a certain roadmap for the election, reforms, and trial, immediately.
In a rally in Dhaka, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) also demanded a specific date for national elections. “Once the date is announced, reform the election commission and fulfill the aspirations of the July mass uprising,” the CPB leaders said.
Syed Rezaul Karim, the ameer of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, called on political parties to move away from the tactics of pressuring the government to fulfill their own demands.
The AB Party has urged all political forces to pursue dialogue and compromise instead of forcing Professor Yunus to resign amid the ongoing crisis.