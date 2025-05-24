Discussion on resignation: All eyes on Dr Yunus

The news that the interim government's chief adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, is considering resignation out of frustration created a huge buzz in political circles across the country. Since Thursday night, it has been a key point of discussion among the political leadership, including those from the BNP.

According to sources, no party wants the chief adviser to step down, but all demand that the interim government announce a specific timeline for the upcoming national elections.

Professor Yunus reportedly shared his thoughts on resignation during an unscheduled discussion following the regular meeting of the council of advisers on Thursday. It was learned that he expressed grievance and frustration over various barriers faced by the government, including road blockades, political dissent over reforms, and lack of cooperation from different quarters.