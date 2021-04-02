At least 20 injured as Hefazat, police clash in Gazipur

At least 20 people were injured on Friday when supporters of Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam locked into a clash with police in Chandona intersection area of Gazipur, reports UNB.

The clash disrupted traffic movement in Board Bazar and surrounding areas.

Hefazat activists said they organised a procession from Chandona Chaurasta Jame Masjid after the Jumma prayers as part of their group’s protest programme.